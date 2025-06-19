United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $753.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $698.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.11. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.