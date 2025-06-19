Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.62.
A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Shares of FRO stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.28.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
