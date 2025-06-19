MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Receives $191.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $164.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $200.61.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

