Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 3,375

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($45.29).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Richard Howes purchased 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($31.37) per share, with a total value of £198,239.02 ($266,021.23). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($30.96) per share, with a total value of £9,943.17 ($13,342.95). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,381 shares of company stock worth $30,739,368. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
