Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $106.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KOF stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

