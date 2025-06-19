Contrasting Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Beeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.74% 29.56% 10.72% Beeline -74.63% -53.34% -30.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Beeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Beeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 10 12 0 2.55 Beeline 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Constellation Brands and Beeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $215.87, indicating a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Beeline.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beeline has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Beeline”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.96 billion 2.60 -$81.40 million ($0.51) -313.71 Beeline $3.77 million 1.85 -$11.33 million ($37.00) -0.02

Beeline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Beeline on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Beeline

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

