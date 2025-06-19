Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) versus MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Head-To-Head Review

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and MEI Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -184.67% -84.02% MEI Pharma N/A -77.00% -64.79%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEI Pharma has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of MEI Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MEI Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and MEI Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics $460,000.00 107.88 -$105.62 million ($0.43) -0.82 MEI Pharma $65.30 million N/A $17.78 million ($4.75) -0.48

MEI Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Applied Therapeutics and MEI Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 MEI Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,640.37%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than MEI Pharma.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.