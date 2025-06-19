Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 623 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $310.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

