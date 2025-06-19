Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,557 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.