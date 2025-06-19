Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,557 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.