Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $9,322,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

