QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

