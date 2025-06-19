QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 780.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schneider National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

