Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $8.33 Average PT from Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

OPRT stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.