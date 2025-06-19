LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

