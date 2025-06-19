Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SONY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Sony by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Sony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

