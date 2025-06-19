Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) PT at $42.78

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of JHG opened at $36.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

