TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,946,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,369.20. This represents a 17.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TCRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,974.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

