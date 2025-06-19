Analyzing Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Free Report) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Procore Technologies -10.73% -6.54% -4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Procore Technologies $1.15 billion 8.59 -$105.96 million ($0.86) -77.09

This table compares Astea International and Procore Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Astea International and Procore Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Procore Technologies 0 4 14 1 2.84

Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $80.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Astea International.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Astea International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

