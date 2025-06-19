Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.