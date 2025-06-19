Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 16,222 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $132,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 551,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,353.02. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 1,138,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $16,477,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

