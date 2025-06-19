Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 16,222 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $132,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 551,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,353.02. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
