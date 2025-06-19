Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $729.28 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $732.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $706.79 and its 200 day moving average is $646.38. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

