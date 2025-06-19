State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

