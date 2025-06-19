1,630 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.