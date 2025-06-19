Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23,559.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

