Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.34 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

