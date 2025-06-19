Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.6% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.5% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $784.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

