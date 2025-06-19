Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 844 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,732,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,778,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

