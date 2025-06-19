Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $16.40 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

