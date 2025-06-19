Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 170 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BK opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

