iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Lifted by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after buying an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

