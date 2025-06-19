Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
