McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

