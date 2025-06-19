Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Molten Ventures VCT had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 336.71%.
LON MVCT opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.80. The company has a market capitalization of £104.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.10. Molten Ventures VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.60).
In other Molten Ventures VCT news, insider David Brock purchased 59,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,155.48 ($33,756.68). Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.
