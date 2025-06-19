Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders have bought 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,540 over the last 90 days. 42.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.