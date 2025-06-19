Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Mirasol Resources Stock Up 3.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders have bought 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,540 over the last 90 days. 42.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirasol Resources
- What is a support level?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.