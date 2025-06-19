Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

