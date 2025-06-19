iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of USMV opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.