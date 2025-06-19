Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.2%

BATS IEFA opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.