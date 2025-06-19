Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,140.98. This trade represents a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

