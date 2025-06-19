Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWF opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

