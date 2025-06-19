Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,355 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.46 and its 200 day moving average is $503.26.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

