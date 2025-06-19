Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 9,934 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

