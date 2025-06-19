Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 348.7% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average of $285.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

