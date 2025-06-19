Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
