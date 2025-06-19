TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.87. The company has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

