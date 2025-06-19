Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,759,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,858,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

