Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

