HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

