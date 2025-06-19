Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

