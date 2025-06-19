ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,564 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14,922.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

