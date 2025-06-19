DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Shares of LMT opened at $468.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average of $469.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

